Plevy Scores Fifth Goal in Loss to Mayhem

November 22, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





In a very physical game at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum, the Thunderbolts and Macon Mayhem would battle it out in Macon's first game without Leo Thomas behind the bench. The Mayhem would find the motivation to get the upper hand, getting the victory over Evansville, 4-2. The Thunderbolts will be back at home December 6 to take on the Macon Mayhem and December 7 to face the Birmingham Bulls.

Macon would score twice in the first period gain a 2-0 lead, and the period would see only the second Thunderbolts fight this year, as Hayden Hulton took on Macon's Ryan Devine, giving up a lot of height and weight, in a response to Devine's targeting of several Thunderbolts in the period.

The Thunderbolts scored their first goal early in the second period, as Austin Plevy deflected a Kenton Helgesen shot to beat Mayhem goaltender Kevin Entmaa at the 2:46 mark. Macon would come back to score another two goals over the course of the period to establish a 4-1 lead. In the third period, the Thunderbolts would score to get back within a 4-2 deficit, as Jacob Smith would cash in on a rebound, on a delayed penalty, scoring on a rebound at the 4:48 mark. However, the Thunderbolts could not further bridge the gap, falling 4-2.

Plevy and Smith had the Evansville goals, while Helgesen tallied two assists. Parker Gahagen made 27 saves. These two teams meet again tomorrow night at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum, at 6pm CT. You can view the game on SPHL Live, or listen in for free online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or on the Thunderbolts' Mixlr Channel, as well as through the Official Thunderbolts Smartphone App. You can also watch the game at the Thunderbolts' Away Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, at the Courtyard by Marriott on Evansville's East side.

You can also watch the game at the Thunderbolts' Away Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, at the Courtyard by Marriott on Evansville's East side.

