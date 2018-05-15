Playoffs Week 4 Report: Hogs Sweep, Reach First Conference Finals

BACON BITS

-The Rockford IceHogs completed a four-game sweep of Manitoba with back-to-back home wins against the Moose last week...The IceHogs are 7-0 this season and have set franchise records for consecutive road wins (4) and overall playoff win streak (7)..In addition and of the 80 teams in the AHL playoffs since 2014, Rockford is one of just two franchises (also Toronto, 8-0 in 2014) to begin the playoffs with a 7-0 record.

-The IceHogs take on Texas in the Western Conference Finals after notching points in three of four games against the Stars during the regular season (3-1-0-0)...Rockford is 3-4 all-time against the Stars in the postseason with a four-game sweep by Texas in 2010 and three-game sweep of the Stars in 2015 (both in the first round).

-Rockford has scored at least one power-play goal in each of its first seven playoff games, including five contests with multiple PPGs...The IceHogs currently lead the AHL in both power-play percentage (37.5%) and total PPGs (15)...The Hogs' 15 total PPGs are five more than the next-closest team in Toronto, which has totaled 10 PPGs through two more games than Rockford...The Hogs also currently boast the top three players in the AHL in both power-play assists and power-play points in the postseason, and two of the top three players in the AHL in power-play goals.

-The IceHogs have scored 4+ goals in six of their seven games in the postseason, while in-turn allowing two or fewer goals in five of seven contests...The Hogs currently lead the AHL in both goals for (4.14) and goals against (1.86) per game...Rockford is also the only team in the AHL postseason to average more than 4.00 goals/game and allow fewer than 2.00 goals/game...In addition, the Hogs' +16 goal differential is four goals better than any team in the playoffs.

-Adam Clendening, Chris DiDomenico and Cody Franson tallied each of the three points on two separate IceHogs goals during Friday's game, and have now registered the goal and both assists on four separate Rockford goals (all PPGs)...Since joining the IceHogs in the regular season, Clendening, DiDomenico and Franson have combined for 109 points: Clendening (39 points, 45 games) DiDomenico (34 points, 29 games) Franson (36 points, 44 games).

-Collin Delia set the IceHogs franchise record for consecutive wins with seven straight victories thus far in the playoffs...He is the lone rookie goaltender remaining in the AHL playoffs, and enters the week first in the league in wins (7), second in GAA (1.64), third in SV % (.948) and fourth in saves (239)...Since 2006, the three longest win streaks by a rookie goaltender in the AHL playoffs are Delia (7, 2018), Michal Neuvirth (8, 2010) and Pekka Rinne (9, 2006).

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, May 18 | Rockford at Texas (7 p.m.) The Rockford IceHogs open their best-of-seven game series with the Texas Stars on Friday at 7 p.m. The IceHogs won three of four games during the regular season against the Stars.

Sunday, May 20 | Rockford at Texas (5 p.m.) The IceHogs cap a back-to-back set in Texas with Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Rockford split the two regular-season meetings in Texas with a 3-2 shootout win on April 6 and 4-3 loss on April 7.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

Catch every IceHogs playoff game, home and road, on WIFR channel 23.2 Antenna TV in the Rockford market and online through AHLLive.com. Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at IceHogs.com, and select games at sportsfanradio1330.com. For a full broadcast schedule, click here.

PLAYOFF TICKETS ON SALE!

IceHogs playoff tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for all home postseason matchups. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

