Playoffs Week 2 Report: Hogs Sweep Wolves, Advance to Division Finals

BACON BITS

-The Rockford IceHogs outlasted the Chicago Wolves in a triple-overtime marathon to win 4-3 in Game 3 of the first round of the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs...The contest was the longest game in franchise history at 4 hours and 59 minutes...With the win, the Hogs swept the Wolves to advance to the Division Finals against Manitoba or Grand Rapids... The victory also gave Rockford just its second sweep in the AHL playoffs and first since 2015 against Texas.

-The Hogs scored multiple power-play goals in each of their three games against Chicago, combining to go 7-for-18 (38.9%) on the man-advantage through the first round of the postseason...Rockford has now scored 20 power-play goals over the last 16 games dating back to March 17 of the regular season.

-Rockford netted three of its four goals in Game 3 during the second period, while in-turn allowing just one tally from the Wolves...The IceHogs have been outscored by a combined total of 5-4 through the first and third periods in the postseason, but are outscoring opponents 6-1 in the second frame during the playoffs.

-The Hogs capped their first-round sweep having limited to the Wolves to two or fewer goals in two of three games in the opening series...Rockford enters the week tied for first in the AHL with just 2.00 goals allowed per game this postseason...Only Charlotte (6 goals/3 games) and Tucson (8 goals/4 games) have also allowed 2.00 goals/game.

-Chris DiDomenico has tallied at least one point in each of the first three games in the Calder Cup playoffs, including a franchise record-tying (AHL) three-point effort (1g, 2a) in Game 3 on Thursday...DiDomenico shares first on the team and eighth in the AHL with five points (2g, 3a) in the playoffs.

-Victor Ejdsell scored his first career AHL goal during a two-tally performance in Game 3 against Chicago...The rookie winger notched just one point in five AHL games during the regular season, but has now logged four points (2g, 2a) through the first three games of the Calder Cup playoffs.

-Adam Clendening has recorded at least one assist in each of the first three games this postseason...He leads the team and shares fifth in the AHL with four total helpers in the Calder Cup playoffs.

UPCOMING GAMES

TBA: The IceHogs will announce their full schedule for the Division Finals of the Calder Cup playoffs following the conclusion of tonight's Game 5 between the Grand Rapids Griffins and Manitoba Moose. Regardless of opponent, the IceHogs will host the following two games of the Division Finals:

Game 3 (Ticket D) -- Wednesday, May 9 (7 p.m.) at the BMO Harris Bank Center

Game 4 (Ticket E) -- Friday, May 11 (7 p.m.) at the BMO Harris Bank Center

*The full Division Finals schedule will be announced Monday night (April 30)

