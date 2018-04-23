Playoffs Week 1 Report: Rockford Romps to 2-0 Series Lead

BACON BITS

-The Rockford IceHogs swept the first two games of the Calder Cup playoffs with a 2-1 victory at Chicago on Saturday and 5-2 win at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday...The IceHogs are now 5-4 all-time in the playoffs against the Chicago Wolves, and just one win away from sweeping a first-round series for the first time since the 2015 Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Texas Stars.

-Rockford scored multiple power-play goals in each of the first two games of the postseason, combining to go 5-for-12 (41.7%) on the man-advantage through Game 1 and Game 2...The Hogs have now scored a power-play goal in nine straight games against the Wolves dating back to Dec. 30...Rockford is 13-for-43 (30.2%) on the PP over that span.

-The IceHogs and Wolves combined for 296 penalty minutes in 12 games (24.7 PIMs/game) during the regular season and have now been whistled for a combined 48 PIMs in two postseason contests (24.0 PIMs/game)...Both Chicago and Rockford have posted double-digit PIMs in each of the first two games, with the IceHogs logging 22 PIMs on 11 infractions and the Wolves amassing 26 PIMs on 13 infractions.

-Rockford defensemen have notched nine of the IceHogs' 19 total points through two games of the playoffs...Of the Hogs' five skaters with multiple points thus far in the postseason, three are defensemen in Adam Clendening (four points), Cody Franson (three points) and Carl Dahlstrom (two points).

-Collin Delia has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his first two starts in the playoffs...The netminder has turned away 59 of 62 pucks and is a combined 2-0 with a 1.51 GAA and .952 save percentage in the Calder Cup playoffs...Beginning Feb. 18, Delia has helped the IceHogs to points in 14 of his last 15 appearances...Delia is 12-1-2 over that stretch.

-Adam Clendening has tallied multi-point efforts in both Game 1 and Game 2 of the postseason and now has 12 total points (4g, 8a) and a +9 rating in 25 career AHL playoff contests...The blueliner has logged seven of those points (1g, 6a) over the last eight postseason games, and has 34 points (5g, 29a) in 40 total games since joining Rockford.

UPCOMING GAMES

Thursday, April 26 | Rockford at Chicago (7 p.m.) The Rockford IceHogs seek a series sweep of the Chicago Wolves with a Game 3 matchup at the Allstate Arena...Rockford enters the contest with a record of 5-4 all-time in the playoffs against the Wolves.

Sunday, April 29 | Chicago vs. Rockford (4 p.m.) If necessary, the IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center for Game 4 (Ticket B) of the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs. The Hogs are 4-8 all-time at home in the postseason (AHL affiliation).

