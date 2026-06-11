Playoffs Spots Not Settled Until Minute 78th: Old Glory vs Anthem: Week 11 Full Match: MLR 2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

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Week 11 - Old Glory DC vs Anthem RC at George Mason Stadium. The final playoff spot on the line. Full match replay. Stream every MLR match live on

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