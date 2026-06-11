Playoffs Spots Not Settled Until Minute 78th: Old Glory vs Anthem: Week 11 Full Match: MLR 2026
Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
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Week 11 - Old Glory DC vs Anthem RC at George Mason Stadium. The final playoff spot on the line. Full match replay. Stream every MLR match live on
Championship Weekend 6.21.26 in Chicago tickets on sale: https://www.majorleague.rugby/champ Watch every MLR match live on ESPN+ ' bit.ly/MLRESPN Tickets ' majorleague.rugby/tickets Full Schedule ' majorleague.rugby/schedules #MLR2026 #MajorLeagueRugby #ChicagoHounds #SeattleSeawolves #RugbyHighlights #Rugby
Major League Rugby Stories from June 10, 2026
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