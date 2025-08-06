Playoffs Round One Highlights

August 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video







The playoffs brought the heat - and these plays brought the house down.

Don't miss the top moments from Round One of The Indoor War.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.