Playoffs in Brooklyn Thursday at 6:30 PMâ??â??â??â??â??â?â??

September 3, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





The 2019 New York-Penn League Playoffs begin on Wednesday, September 4th. With the Cyclones taking on the Hudson Valley Renegades in Game One of the best-of-three NYPL Semi Finals.

All tickets are just $5. Regular service fees will apply to all internet and phone orders ($2 per ticket) but there will be no fees for tickets purchased at the MCU Park Box Office.

Tickets for any unplayed games purchased over the phone or online will be refunded automatically. Service charges will not be refunded. Tickets purchased in person at the MCU Park Box Office will need to be returned to the MCU Park Box Office no later than Friday, October 11th.

AMNESTY OFFER: In addition, anyone who has unused tickets from a 2019 Brooklyn Cyclones game will be able to exchange them for a FREE playoff ticket. Just bring the unused ticket to the box office, we will scan it to confirm that the tickets were unused, and you will receive a complimentary ticket to a playoff game of your choosing.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.