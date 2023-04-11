Playoffs Game 1 Tickets Released to General Public

Limited tickets for Round 1 Game 1 on Thursday, April 13th at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center have been released to the general public! Click the button below to secure yours to cheer on the Havoc on Thursday at the HISC!

Seating at the HISC is limited to approximately 900. Seating is organized into 4 different price levels (seat map below):

Ice Level Glass (Gray Zone) - $30 *SOLD OUT FOR GAME 1*

Lower Level Bleachers (Orange Zone) - $25

Lobby Level (Yellow Zone - ADA Accessible) - $20

Upper Level Bleachers (Red Zone) - $20

Please note: all seating is general admission. There are no assigned seats. All seats are first come, first served. Tickets will be printed on color coded tickets and staff will be checking to ensure fans are seated in the correct areas.

