Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

May 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The stage is finally set for the Belleville Senators' first Calder Cup run! The BSens have finished fourth in the North Division and will play a best-of-three series against the fifth-seeded Rochester Americans!

Round 1 will kick off on Wednesday, May 4 at 7:05 PM in Rochester, game two of the series will be played on Friday, May 6 at 7:00 PM at home in Belleville, and game three, if needed, will be played on Sunday, May 8 at 3:00 PM at home in Belleville.

The winner of this round will go on to face the first seeded Utica Comets in a best-of-five series.

