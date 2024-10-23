PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: York United FC vs. Pacific FC: October 23, 2024
October 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
York United FC beat Pacific FC to advance in the 2024 Canadian Premier League playoffs
OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 23, 2024
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Winner of 4th vs 5th Seed Match - October 27 - Atletico Ottawa
- Match Notes - PFC vs York United FC - CPL Playoffs 2024 - Pacific FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent York United FC Stories
- 9-Year-Old Boy Enjoys Moment of a Lifetime at York United FC
- York United FC Partners with Canadian Global Health Organization Effect Hope
- Soccer Icon Jorge Campos Is Club's Special Guest this Friday
- It's Official - York United FC the Hottest Home Team in Toronto
- York United FC Signs 7-Year-Old Superstar Joseph Denkha