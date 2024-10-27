PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs Cavalry FC I October 27, 2024
October 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC slay the dragon, beating Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field and booking their ticket to the Canadian Premier League Final! -- : OneSoccer
