PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs Atlético Ottawa I November 2nd, 2024

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Forge FC win a hard-fought semi-final against Atlético Ottawa FC and have a chance to make it three North Star Cups in a row! -- : OneSoccer

