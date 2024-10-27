Sports stats



Atletico Ottawa

PLAYOFF HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs York United FC L October 27, 2024

October 27, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atlético Ottawa beat York United FC in the first-ever penalty shootout in the Canadian Premier League playoffs!

