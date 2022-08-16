Playoff Hero Glover Rejoins Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced on Tuesday afternoon that forward Drake Glover has re-signed with the team for the 2022-23 season.

"Drake is a big part of our team," said head coach Cory Melkert. "His hockey I.Q. is one of the best I've seen and he has the ability to contribute in all areas."

In his first full season of professional hockey last year, Glover leaped off the map as a near point-per-game player with 39 points in 45 games.

Even with fewer games played than most of his teammates, Glover finished third in Marksmen goals (19), and tied for seventh in Marksmen assists (20) and finished as the most statistically balanced Marksmen player.

Glover scored two goals in the playoffs for the Marksmen, including the Game 1 winner at Quad City late in the third period

"He's good in a lot of areas and is probably underrated because of that," continued Melkert.

Glover's most significant goal came in the post-season when he deflected an Andrew Lane shot by Quad City Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin to win game one of the SPHL quarterfinals.

After a season in the NAHL's Lone Star Brahmas, Glover played NCAA D-I hockey at Alaska-Anchorage in his home state. With three seasons of college hockey under his belt, Glover joined the Marksmen during the 2019-20 season and notched six points (2g-4a) in eight games before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the SPHL season.

The future remains bright for Glover as he heads toward 50 career SPHL points this season.

As Melkert points out more clearly, "In my opinion, he has the ability to be a top player in our league."

