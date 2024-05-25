Playing Rugby & Signing Baby's Foreheads @oval3: @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR

May 25, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from May 25, 2024

Seawolves Score Win over Old Glory DC at Home in Front of a Sellout Crowd - Seattle Seawolves

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.