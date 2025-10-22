Players of the Week

Published on October 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







Brent Solomon, Jake Prunty and Will Prowse are named Players of the Week on this week's U-Show







United States Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.