Player Transactions

February 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Marshal King on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Max Wayne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tony Malcom on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Michael Sowers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Sam LeClair on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Steve DelleMonache to the Practice Player List.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.