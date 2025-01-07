Player Transactions
January 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The San Diego Seals have placed Matthew Wright on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)
