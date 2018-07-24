Player Tracker Midsummer Update

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Free agency is in full swing and several skaters from the Rockford IceHogs' 2017-18 season are on the move for the upcoming campaign. In addition, a few key cogs from the Hogs' Western Conference Finals roster remain on the market this offseason, and are currently free agents entering the final full week of July.

IceHogs players (from 2017-18 season) who have signed elsewhere this offseason:

Brandon Aneselmini (D) - Anselmini, 25, signed one-year AHL contract with Utica Comets on July 18...Spent majority of 2017-18 with Indy, totaling 17 points (2g, 15a) in 39 games...Recalled to Rockford on Dec. 10 and skated in seven games with IceHogs...Made AHL debut on Dec. 12 vs. Chicago.

Adam Clendening (D) - Clendening, 25, signed one-year NHL contract with Columbus Blue Jackets on July 1...Combined for 35 points (5g, 30a) in 59 AHL games in 2017-18 between Rockford and Tucson...Set IceHogs all-time record for career points (148) and assists (122) among team defensemen...Notched franchise-record 14 assists during Calder Cup playoffs with IceHogs.

Laurent Dauphin (D) - Dauphin, 23, signed one-year NHL contract with Arizona Coyotes on July 14...Combined for 14 points (4g, 10a) in 33 games with Rockford and Tucson in 2017-18...Logged five points (2g, 3a) in his first five games with the IceHogs...Acquired by Arizona on Jan. 10...Skated in two NHL games with Coyotes.

Chris DiDomencio (F) - DiDomenico, 29, signed two-year contract with SCL Tigers (NLA in Switzerland) on June 13...Combined for 38 points (14g, 24a) in 50 AHL games in 2017-18 between Belleville, Rockford and Syracuse...Logged Rockford's 2018 season-best 10-game point streak from March 16 - April 6...Set IceHogs playoff scoring record with 18 points (7g, 11a) in Calder Cup playoffs.

Mathias From (F) - From, 20, signed one-year contract with AIK (Allsvenskan in Sweden) on May 24...Notched five points (2g, 3a) in 23 games in Allsvenskan (Sodertalje SK and AIK) and five points (3g, 4a) in 21 games in Swedish Hockey League (Rogle BK) in 2017-18...Signed PTO with IceHogs on April 5...Practiced with IceHogs as Black Ace during Calder Cup playoffs.

Vinnie Hinostroza (F) - Hinostroza, 24, acquired by Arizona on July 12...Collected 25 points (7g, 18a) in 50 NHL games with Chicago and 22 points (9g, 13a) in 23 AHL games with Rockford in 2017-18...Selected to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic...Recalled by Chicago on Dec. 8...Set career-high mark in scoring with Blackhawks.

Tommy Olczyk (F) - Olcyzk, 27, signed one-year contract with Cergy (France2 in France) on May 19...Spent majority of 2017-18 with Indy, recording 13 points (10g, 3a) in 48 ECHL games...Netted first pro hat trick with three shorthanded goals on Dec. 23 vs. Cincinnati...Recalled by Rockford on Jan. 18 and made AHL debut on Jan. 20 at Grand Rapids.

Ville Pokka (D) - Pokka, 24, signed one-year contract with Avangard Omsk (KHL in Russia) on May 8...Combined for 22 points (4g, 18a) in 46 AHL games with Belleville and Rockford in 2017-18...Set IceHogs record for consecutive games played with 193 games (streak snapped on Jan. 23)...Acquired by Ottawa on Feb. 15...Departed IceHogs ranked first all-time among Rockford defensemen in games played (266).

Robin Press (D) - Press, 23, signed one-year contract with Farjestad BK (SHL in Sweden) on May 24...Spent majority of 2017-18 with Indy, logging 44 points (10g, 34a) in 52 ECHL games...Led Fuel in assists and finished first among team defensemen in both points and goals...Named CCM/ECHL's Player of the Month for February...Also skated in seven games with IceHogs.

IceHogs players (from 2017-18 season) who are currently restricted/unrestricted free agents:

Lance Bouma (F) - UFA

Cody Franson (D) - UFA

Jeff Glass (G) - UFA

Tomas Jurco (F) - RFA

Kyle Maksimovich (F) - UFA

Viktor Svedberg (D) - UFA

Nolan Valleau (D) - UFA

Alex Wideman (F) - UFA

For complete up-to-date tracking of offseason moves and signings, follow the IceHogs' full Player Tracker.

