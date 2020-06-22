Play Catch this Saturday at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Enjoy the summer sun this Saturday morning as the Hooks host Play Catch Day at Whataburger Field from 8 a.m. to noon.

"Playing catch is the quintessential social distancing activity," said Hooks Director of Marketing JD Davis. "This event encourages Coastal Bend residents to spend some time outdoors with family while enjoying the views at Whataburger Field."

Guests of all ages are welcome to spend up to one hour on the field, free of charge. The Hooks request that visitors bring new or lightly used items to donate to Goodwill Industries of South Texas in lieu of admission fees.

Due to health protocols, the Hooks will not be providing baseballs or gloves, so don't leave the essentials at home!

Attendees will enter through the Right Field Gate (next to Hurricane Alley Waterpark), where all guests and staff will receive a temperature check and be asked to sign health and safety waivers. A mask or face covering must be worn at check-in and when indoors.

Outside food and drinks are not permitted. Limited concessions will be available for purchase.

Additionally, Hook, Line & Sinker will be open for those looking to shop for the latest in Hooks apparel.

