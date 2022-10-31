Play-By-Play Voice Dillon Clark Set to Take Next Step in Hockey Journey

October 31, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







After 70 games behind the microphone for the Carolina Thunderbirds, Dillon Clark has announced he is moving on from his position to pursue another opportunity in professional hockey, effective immediately.

"I can't thank the Thunderbirds enough for the last 16 months," Clark said. "They gave me my first shot at being a professional broadcaster, and I'm so grateful for that."

"There are so many fans, staff members, and players who made Winston-Salem feel like my home. Hockey has brought many wonderful people into my life, and I'm fortunate that our paths got to cross in the past year."

"We were honored to have Dillon as a part of our team," president of Hockey Operations Cary Ross said. "He was a consummate professional in everything he did, and I know in my heart of hearts he will go on to do great things in this sport for many years to come."

Clark echoed his love for the fans, the city, and the comradery he shared with both players and fans alike.

"This place, these fans, everyone in this organization will always be special to me. Part of me will always be a Thunderbird, and I'm so proud of what we accomplished in my time here."

Clark accepted the job in May of 2021, becoming the league's youngest broadcaster at the time. A Pittsburgh native and lifelong Penguins fan, he brought that same passion and love for the game both into the office and into the booth every single day.

"Dillon hit the ground running from day one and was a tremendous asset for us throughout his time here," team owner Cary Ross said. "Dillon has shown what it means to be a Thunderbird and I know he will carry that with him wherever he goes."

Clark helped further elevate the team's social media presence, while also hosting the weekly coaches show, designing graphics for multiple uses, and writing game notes and recaps for the team's website.

Clark took some time to reflect on some of his favorite moments and memories from his 70 game stint in the booth.

"Some of the bigger moments I'll remember are Dawson Baker's playoff OT winner, the neutral site game in Biloxi that set an attendance record, a crazy shootout in Columbus (my first roadtrip), getting scared by the Danbury goal horn, calling games from the Mike Emrick Broadcast Booth, recording podcasts, coach's shows and interviews with the players and Garrett, and feeling like I was at a family gathering whenever we got together with the booster club."

The individual who will be stepping into Dillon's role with the team will be announced shortly.

