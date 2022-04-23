Plassmeyer, Huang combine for 15 strikeouts, Johnson flashes leather in Friday night defeat

April 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (8-8) struck out 15 batters on Friday, but ultimately fell 1-0 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-5).

Sacramento left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (0-2) pitched his best game of the season, striking out a season-high seven in 6.0 innings. The 25-year-old, who got the loss in a 1-0 defeat on April 17, again got the unfavorable result, allowing one run on four hits and no walks.

Right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang continued the Sacramento trend of missing bats, striking out an impressive eight while walking three in 3.0 hitless frames.

Left fielder Bryce Johnson made the play of the year in the sixth when he scaled the wall and robbed Oklahoma City right fielder Kevin Pillar with a leaping catch.

The River Cats almost tied the game in the third. With runners on first and second and two outs, third baseman Luke Williams lined a single. Before center fielder Heliot Ramos could touch home, however, first baseman David Villar was thrown out at third base to negate the run.

Sacramento looks to rebound with a win on Saturday. A TBD will take on Oklahoma City lefty Robbie Erlin (1-0, 6.39) at 6:37 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and Steve Sax call the game on CW-31, or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Sacramento totaled five singles and four walks in the shutout defeat. Friday marked the third time this season in which the River Cats lost 1-0.

Villar reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with a single and two walks.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.