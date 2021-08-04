Place Your Bids for the Jerseys off Our Backs Auction Presented by Thrivent Today=21

Courtesy of Ben Munsch & Andy Boersma of Thrivent, during select games during the 2021 season, fans will have the opportunity to bid on the authentic yellow jerseys worn by the Stingers. These jerseys will be provided to the winning bidder once the auction closes.

The money raised from the Jersey Auction presented by Ben Munsch & Andy Boersma of Thrivent will benefit the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. During the past 11 seasons the Stingers, Thrivent Financial and Stingers fans have teamed up to raise almost $60,000 for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. This year marks the twelfth season of the Thrivent Jersey Auction raising money for families in need in West Central Minnesota.

If you are unable to be at the Beehive this season, you can submit a bid via email. Please send bids to nick@willmarstingers.com and include your name, bid amount, and phone number. The auction will run through the regular season finale on August 14th.

Minimum bids for the jerseys are $175, with each new bid increasing by $10. If you wish to purchase the jersey outright, the amount is $375. Leading bids will be updated on the Thrivent Jersey Auction Page.

