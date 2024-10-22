PK Shootout: CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

October 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #cfmontreal #atlantaunited

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.