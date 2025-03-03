PK Decision in Minnesota, Miami Red Card & Handball Calls to Debate
March 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe is back with another episode of Instant Replay, diving into the most debated referee decisions from around MLS. Was it the right call in Minnesota's penalty decision? Was Miami's red card too harsh? And did the referees get the big handball calls right?
Watch along as we analyze the biggest moments and let us know in the comments.
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
