Pivetta Named International League Pitcher of Week

May 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Allentown, Pa) - IronPigs pitcher Nick Pivetta has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week, as announced by league officials today. Pivetta becomes the second IronPigs pitcher selected this season.

For the week of May 13-19, Pivetta made one start, pitching seven innings and allowed just one run while striking out 11 batters on Thursday, May 16 in Durham against the Bulls. The 26-year-old boasts a 3-1 record and a 3.09 ERA in his return with Lehigh Valley.

He currently ranks 1st in the International League in batting average against (.164) and WHIP (1.06), plus 5th in strikeouts (45).

All-time, there have been 17 other Pigs to receive this honor: Justin Lehr (2x: 4/19/09, 5/10/09), Nelson Figueroa (6/14/10), Brian Gordon (5/16/11), Tyler Cloyd (4/9/12), Scott Elarton (5/7/12), Adam Morgan (2x: 4/15/13, 8/7/16), Ethan Martin (7/1/13), Greg Smith (2x: 7/22/13, 4/20/14), Brad Lincoln (6/8/14), Jesse Biddle (7/19/15), Jerad Eickhoff (8/9/15), Zach Eflin (4/17/16), Ben Lively (2x: 6/12/16, 9/5/16), David Buchanan (7/24/16), Phil Klein (8/14/16), Cole Irvin (2x: 5/14/18, 6/11/18) and Enyel De Los Santos (4/15/19).

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

