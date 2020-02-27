Pittsburgh's Top Prospect Mitch Keller Makes Pair of Spring Training Starts

INDIANAPOLIS - After breaking through to the big leagues in 2019, former Tribe ace Mitch Keller earned the call for Pittsburgh's spring training opener against Minnesota.

He tossed just 2.0 innings in the outing - the early spring standard for starters - and allowed two hits in seven batters faced. He surrendered a ground-rule double in the top of the second but came away unscathed after Jacob Stallings caught a runner attempting to steal third.

On Wednesday, Keller made his second appearance of the spring. He opened the game with back-to-back strikeouts against Boston's Jose Peraza and Marco Hernandez, his first punchouts of 2020. Keller surrendered his first runs of the spring with one out in the top of the second after giving up a double and home run. He struck out the final batter he saw and left the game after throwing 1.2 innings.

Last season, the right-handed Iowa native took the bump for Indy's home opener against Charlotte and went on to finish with a team-leading 3.56 ERA (41er/103.2ip) and ranked fourth in the International League with 123 strikeouts. Keller was elected to both the IL midseason and postseason All-Star teams and was named the league's Most Valuable Pitcher in August.

Keller made his major league debut on May 27 at Cincinnati and struck out seven batters in four innings. He was called up twice more in season and spent all but one start in August and September with Pittsburgh. He faced Cincinnati again on Aug. 23 and tossed his first quality start with a big-league career-high nine strikeouts.

