Pittsburgh Riverhounds' Trevor Amann Discusses His Record-Setting Hat Trick: USL All Access

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr and Mike Watts welcome Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Trevor Amann to the show to talk about his hat trick against Louisville City FC, which set a new record for the fastest hat trick in USL Championship history, making the jump from USL League One to USL Championship, and his uptick in scoring. Kerr and Watts also discuss the end of the Prinx Tires USL Cup group round as well as preview its knockout stage, and analyze Pittsburgh's impressive victory over Louisville, including their experience calling it.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026

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