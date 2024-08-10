Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and San Antonio FC shared the points after a scoreless draw at Highmark Stadium as the Hounds were unable to capitalize on a 15-5 advantage in shots on home turf.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
