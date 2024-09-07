Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Bertin Jacquesson scored on his debut for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC before Bradley Sample added an insurance goal in the second half as the hosts took a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Highmark Stadium to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.