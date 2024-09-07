Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Bertin Jacquesson scored on his debut for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC before Bradley Sample added an insurance goal in the second half as the hosts took a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Highmark Stadium to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2024
- Oakland Roots Suffer Heavy 5-0 Defeat in North Carolina - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Draws Indy 0-0 at Home - Hartford Athletic
- Eleven Earn Road Draw To Move Up In Eastern Conference Table - Indy Eleven
- Oakland Roots Suffer Heavy 5-0 Defeat in North Carolina - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Rhode Island FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Monterey Bay F.C. - San Antonio FC
- Match Notes (9.7.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs North Carolina FC - Oakland Roots
- Rising Holds Clean Sheet in Second Consecutive Win - Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Falls to Phoenix Rising FC, 1-0 - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.