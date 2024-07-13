Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Junior Etou recorded a pair of goals while Bradley Sample notched a pair of assists as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC swept to a 5-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Highmark Stadium to end a 10-game winless run and six-game scoreless streak.

