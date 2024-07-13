Sports stats



Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


Junior Etou recorded a pair of goals while Bradley Sample notched a pair of assists as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC swept to a 5-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Highmark Stadium to end a 10-game winless run and six-game scoreless streak.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central