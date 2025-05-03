Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
Louie Perez and Pedro Dolabella scored second-half goals as North Carolina FC took a 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium, handing the Hounds a third consecutive defeat in league play while earning a second away victory of the season.
