Sports stats



USLSL USL Super League

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video


Louie Perez and Pedro Dolabella scored second-half goals as North Carolina FC took a 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium, handing the Hounds a third consecutive defeat in league play while earning a second away victory of the season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...

USL Super League Stories from May 3, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central