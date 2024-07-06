Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Video







Ousseni Bouda scored his first goal since joining Monterey Bay F.C. on loan in second-half stoppage time and Carlos Herrera had a nine-save shutouts to lead the visitors to a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.