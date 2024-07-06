Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights
July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Ousseni Bouda scored his first goal since joining Monterey Bay F.C. on loan in second-half stoppage time and Carlos Herrera had a nine-save shutouts to lead the visitors to a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium.
