Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC on CBS !: TOMORROW, 12 p.m.

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2026

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