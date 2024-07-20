Sports stats



Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Video


Edward Kizza, Langston Blackstock and EJ Johnson scored in the opening 21 minutes to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-1 victory against Hartford Athletic before a sellout crowd of 5,602 fans at Highmark Stadium for the Hounds' second consecutive win.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central