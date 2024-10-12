Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Edward Kizza and Robbie Mertz scored first-half goals as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Highmark Stadium to boost the Hounds' playoff prospects.
