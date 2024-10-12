Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Edward Kizza and Robbie Mertz scored first-half goals as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Highmark Stadium to boost the Hounds' playoff prospects.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.