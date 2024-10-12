Sports stats



Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


Edward Kizza and Robbie Mertz scored first-half goals as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Highmark Stadium to boost the Hounds' playoff prospects.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 12, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central