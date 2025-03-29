Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Robbie Mertz and Danny Griffin scored either side of halftime as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Highmark Stadium, giving the Hounds consecutive wins on home turf to close the month.
