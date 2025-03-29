Sports stats



USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


Robbie Mertz and Danny Griffin scored either side of halftime as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Highmark Stadium, giving the Hounds consecutive wins on home turf to close the month.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central