Pittsburgh Pirates to Host Pirates Pep Rally in Downtown Bradenton on February 15
February 12, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
WHAT: The Pittsburgh Pirates will kick off 2020 Spring Training with the annual Pirates Pep Rally presented by ABC7 Sarasota WWSB. The free public event will include an autograph session with the players, facepainter, photobooth, and music provided by Yesterdayze
WHO: Pittsburgh Pirates
WHEN: Saturday, February 15th from 5:00pm-9:00pm
WHERE: Downtown Bradenton on Old Main
