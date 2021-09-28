Pittsburgh Assigns Almeida, Drozg

September 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forwards Justin Almeida and Jan Drozg have been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' training camp, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Â Both players suited up in last night's preseason tilt with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Almeida and Drozg joinÂ Sam Houde,Â Chris Bigras,Â Chris Merisier-Ortiz,Â Josh Maniscalco, Alex D'Orio and Tommy Nappier, who were previously assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

An updated Pittsburgh training camp roster is available here.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open training camp this coming weekend. Â A training camp roster will be released in the near future.

The Pittsburgh Penguins return to action on Friday, October 1 as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM. Friday's game can be heard on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton begins preseason action on Wednesday, October 6, when the Penguins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05pm.

The 2021-22 American Hockey League regular season gets underway for the Pens on Saturday, October 16, when they host the Phantoms at 6:05pm.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 season are already on sale now.Â Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, FlexbookandÂ Premium SeatingÂ plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.