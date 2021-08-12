Pitching Strong in Game Two Win over Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders used stellar pitching to down the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-2 on Thursday from Arvest Ballpark.

Tai Tiedemann (1-0) took home his first RoughRiders (52-34) win, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings and Cole Winn fired four innings, allowing just one run while striking out six in his start. Tyler Thomas also added 1.1 runless frames.

The Naturals (44-42) found the scoreboard first in the fourth inning when Blake Perkins singled in Brewer Hicklen to make it 1-0.

The RoughRiders came back in the fifth, tying the game on a Jax Biggers sacrifice fly before Josh Smith drove in the go-ahead run with his first Double-A hit, an RBI single, putting the Riders up 2-1.

In the eighth, Blaine Crim added onto the Frisco advantage with an RBI single, driving the Riders lead to 3-1.

Hicklen then smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Chase Lee turned away the Naturals for his first RoughRiders save.

Foster Griffin (0-2) was handed the loss for Northwest Arkansas in his start, going 4.1 innings.

The Riders and Naturals continue the series on Friday, August 13th at 7:05 p.m. Frisco turns to RHP Zak Kent (0-0, -.--) for his Double-A debut against RHP Jonathan Heasley (4-2, 4.00).

