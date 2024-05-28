Pitching Staff Strikes out Season-High 17 in 11-6 Loss
May 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers 11-6 in the series opener Tuesday night. Asheville kept the pressure on throughout the game despite falling into an early hole. In the end, the Grasshoppers made enough plays to win the game.
Asheville's pitching trio of Trey Dombroski, Franny Cobos, and Carlos Calderon combined to strike out 17 Greensboro batters on the night. It was the most strikeouts by the Tourists pitching staff in a game this season. Dombrowski set his season-high with eight in 3.2 innings; Cobos notched four in 1.1 innings; and Calderon punched out five across the final four frames.
Offensively, Cam Fisher launched a solo Home Run in the bottom of the fourth to put Asheville on the board. Luis Encarnacion added an RBI single in the same inning and the Tourists trailed 4-2 after four.
After Greensboro built a 9-2 lead, Anthony Sherwin brought in two runs with a base hit to left. John Garcia belted a solo Home Run in the next inning and Yamal Encarnacion capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth. Fisher and Garcia each finished with two hits while Sherwin reached base three times.
The Tourists will attempt to even up the series on Wednesday night with Game Two of the series scheduled to start at 6:35pm ET.
