Pitching Punches Out 15 In 8-2 Loss Wednesday

April 12, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-4) dropped their fourth-straight game on Wednesday night in an 8-2 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge (4-1) at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas. The two teams will continue their six-game series on Thursday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Naturals starter Beck Way (0-1) left after facing seven hitters in the first inning, letting up three runs (two earned) with two hits and three walks before Dante Biasi took over out of the bullpen. Biasi struck out seven, but the Surge hit two homers off the southpaw, continuing to pile on.

Northwest Arkansas scored their first run of the game in the fifth, with Luca Tresh walking with the bases loaded to make it a 6-1 game.

The Wind Surge scored runs in the fifth and six to go up 8-1, but the Naturals plated one more run in the ninth. John Rave grounded out with Tyler Tolbert on third, scoring to make it a six-run game. Wichita went on to win 8-2.

Peyton Wilson became the first Naturals player with three hits in a game this season while Tolbert had his first multi-hit game and scored two runs. The Naturals pitching staff struck out a season-high 15 and has punched out 10+ hitters in every game this season.

The Naturals will send Anthony Veneziano (0-0, 0.00) to the mound on Thursday for the third game of the series, beginning with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can listen to all the action with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin,.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.