Pitcher's Duel Goes to Dayton in Narrow 2-0 Defeat

(DAYTON, OH) - Both teams were limited to only three hits, but the Dayton Dragons (19-7) scratched across two runs, defeating the Lake County Captains (12-14), their third win in the five games played in the series.

Tommy Mace, started his second game against the Dragons this season. His first start on April 16, saw no runs over four with seven strikeouts, today Mace one-upped that. The right-hander went 4.2 innings, allowing only one hit besting eight Dayton hitters, a season-high in strikeouts. Mace's start was unfortunately cut short due to falling off the mound after a pitch. He favored his left leg as he went into the dugout.

On the other side, Dayton starter Andrew Abbott went six innings, accumulating five strikeouts. The left-hander lowered his season ERA to 0.67 on the season. Lake County had runners on the corners with one out, but a line drive 5-3 double play ended the inning and threat. All three of the Captains hits came against Abbott.

Matt Turner pitched 1.1 innings, finishing the fifth and tossed a scoreless sixth. Alaska Abney began the seventh for Lake County, a walk, single and fielder's choice against him loaded the bases for the Dragons.

A second walk brought home the first run of the game. Following a strikeout, Serafino Brito entered, the third pitcher of the inning. His wild pitch, plated another run, charged to Abney and a strikeout ended the frame.

In the top of the eighth and ninth, the leadoff batter for the Captains reached via a base on balls and moved into scoring position. The eighth saw a strikeout, groundout and flyout and the ninth a flyout and two strikeouts. Lake County in total left five on base.

Following a day off tomorrow, the Lake County Captains begin a six-game home series, hosting the Great Lakes Loons for the first time this season. Game One is on Tuesday May 10 with first pitch at 11:05 am.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

