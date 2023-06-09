Pitcher's Duel Ends in 2-0 Loss

Strong pitching performances and a one-hour and 47-minute lightning delay headline a 2-0 Mustang loss to the Range Riders Thursday evening.

The Mustangs (3-12) have now dropped nine straight for the first time since 2021 from June 18th to 27th. The Range Riders now lead the all-time series against the Mustangs 14-13.

For the third time in as many games this series, Glacier (10-3) took a lead in the top of the 1st. Just like the last two games, it started with Gabe Howell leading off the game by getting on base, this time for a single. However, catcher Antonio Fernandez caught Howell stealing for just the seventh time in 37 attempts the Range Riders had been caught attempting to swipe a bag.

With two outs, Glacier left-fielder Dean Miller hit a single off starting pitcher Pat Maybach (0-2), and third-baseman Jackson Raper singled to score him from 2nd base. Maybach worked out of the inning despite a subsequent Kingston Liniak single, when designated hitter Matt Clayton grounded out to short.

Maybach had his outing cut short as he tossed just 46 pitches through four innings, as the lightning delay forced the coaches to shut down his start. His final line - four innings, giving up one run on five hits, a walk and a hit batter while picking up a strikeout. Unfortunately, he receives the loss on the night.

The Mustang bullpen combined for just one run given up through five innings on three hits, three walks, and five strikeouts. Right-hander Tyler Statler relieved Maybach for the 5th and 6th giving up no runs on one hit and a strikeout. While Keagan McGinnis gave up the only other run of the game in the 7th on an RBI single by Howell to score right-fielder Mason Dinesen, Howell's 10th RBI of the year. McGinnis worked out of a bases-loaded jam on a groundout to short by left-fielder Dean Miller.

Southpaw Cam Tullar tossed an inning giving up no runs on no hits, a walk and he struck out one. While fellow lefty Hunter Schilperoort tossed a clean inning despite giving up two walks as he picks up a pair of strikeouts.

The winning decision goes to right-hander Patrick Miner (1-2) as he picks up his first win tossing seven innings giving up no runs on four hits, a walk and four strikeouts. Miner kept his pitch count low prior to the delay, which allowed him to work three more innings.

The Mustangs host game four of the six-game series starting at 6:35 p.m. Friday with pre-game coverage starting at 6:15 on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

