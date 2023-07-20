Pitcher's Duel Ends in 1-0 Shutout for the Threshers

CLEARWATER, FL - Spectacular pitching and late-game heroics from Ryan Leitch cemented a 1-0 win for the Clearwater Threshers (59-27, 15-6) over the Tampa Tarpons (42-45, 11-10) on Thursday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers go for their third-straight win against Tampa on Friday night in Clearwater.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning when Cole Moore extended the frame by drawing a two-out walk on Tarpons starter Baron Stuart. Leitch drove him in with a double to center but was thrown out trying to extend the RBI double into a triple, ending the inning but giving the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Clearwater had some chances, including a bases-loaded eighth inning, but the score stayed at 1-0 in the ninth. After a two-out double, Leitch threw out Felix Negueis of the Tarpons when he tried to advance to a third, ending the game in a 1-0 shutout.

Jean Cabrera (5-4) tossed 6.0 shutout innings with one walk and seven hits allowed to go with five strikeouts in the win. Daniel Harper didn't allow a run in 2.0 hitless frames, striking out three and walking one. Danny Wilkinson earned the save in a scoreless ninth with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

Cabrera tied his career-high with six innings pitched...Threshers starters have pitched six innings four times this season, twice when Cabrera was the starter...Wilkinson earned the first save of his professional career...Clearwater's victory marked their seventh shutout of the season...They have now won 50 of 66 night games played this season...The last three batters in the order (Moore, Leitch and Schreffler) combined to go 6-8...The Threshers continue their homestand against the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees, A) on Friday, July 21st... First pitch is at 6:30 pm EST... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

