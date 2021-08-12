Pitcher Robbie Baker Added to Carolina
August 12, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the assignment of right-handed pitcher Robbie Baker to the Mudcats.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with nine on the injured list.
In summary:
8/12: RHP Robbie Baker assigned to Carolina.
Baker will wear jersey No. 15.
The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
