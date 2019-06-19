Pit Spitters Wrap Homestand with 10-5 Victory

June 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters longest homestand of the season came to a successful conclusion Wednesday night, as they downed the Kokomo Jackrabbits by a score of 10-5.

The Pit Spitters got the scoring started early, bringing seven men to the plate in the first inning, plating three, behind RBI knocks from Michael Slaten (JR Benedictine,) Evan Maday (SO Hope,) and Jake Arnold (SO North Georgia.)

The Pit Spitters fifth inning struggles continued in this contest, as they permitted the Jackrabbits to bat around and score three times. That makes eleven runs allowed by the Pit Spitters in the fifth inning over the last three ballgames. The home side would go on to add runs to their lead in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, which, combined with the effective relief of Chase Gearing (FR Saginaw Valley) and Kevin Hahn (SR Cal-State Stanislaus,) was enough to secure victory.

The Pit Spitters end the six game homestand with a 4-2 record, and trail first place Kokomo by just one game.

The Pit Spitters return to action Thursday, with a 7:05 p.m. matchup with the Battle Creek Bombers. They return home on Saturday, for a 7:05 p.m. matchup with the Kalamazoo Growlers. Every Saturday is "Sizzlin' Saturday," at Pit Spitters Park, with a different theme each week. This Saturday will be Circus Night. Psychics, fire breathers, and jugglers will be on hand. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn and $10 for box seats. Season and group tickets are still on sale and can be purchased by calling (231) 943-0100. Season ticket options include 5-game, 10-game, half-season, and full-season packages. Each package offers different amenities including discounts on tickets, VIP parking, merchandise, early access to games, exclusive event invites and more. In addition to these packages, there are also 5-game patio table and 10-game patio table options available that include additional discounts and full wait service. Groups of 20 or more may reserve tickets for any 2019 game. They are available in the box seat and lawn sections. Groups will receive a discount on tickets, their name announced during the game and receive discounts on souvenirs and parking.

Complete schedule and ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

