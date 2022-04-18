Pit Spitters to Put Tickets for Select Games on Sale Today

Traverse City, MI - After a successful 2021 baseball campaign that led to a second Northwoods Championship, the Pit Spitters have been busy planning 2022, With Opening Weekend, presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel, less than seven weeks away, the organization is looking forward to a season of entertainment, and fun for fans.

Tickets for the 2022 season go on sale Monday, April 25 @ 10am but the team is letting fans get the best seats for seven high-profile games all this week.

Starting today and running through Sunday, April 24 the Pit Spitters will put one game on sale each day.

Below is the pre-sale schedule:

Monday, April 18 - Star Wars Night on Saturday, July 23

Tuesday, April 19 - Princess Night on Saturday, June 11

Wednesday, April 20 - Ted Lasso Night on Saturday, August 6

Thursday, April 21 - Paw Patrol/Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, July 2

Friday, April 22 - Pit Spitters Alternate Identity Night with Fireworks on Friday, August 5

Saturday, April 23 - Jurassic Night with Fireworks and Manager Josh Rebandt Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, June 4

Sunday, April 24 - Opening Day with Fireworks and 2021 Replica Championship Ring Giveaway on Friday, June 3

Fans can access these pre-sales though the Pit Spitters social media channels or at PitSpitters.com.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket and group packages are on sale now. Tickets for all other individual games will go on sale Monday, April 25.

For more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters website, PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

