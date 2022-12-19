Pit Spitters Release 2023 Schedule

Traverse City, MI - Today, the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced the kickoff of their 5th season at Turtle Creek Stadium with the official release of the 2023 schedule. The Pit Spitters open a two-game series at home on May 29, 2023, against the Rockford Rivets, of Rockford Illinois. Opening Day is slated for Memorial Day, with a 7:05 P.M. start time.

Game times will continue throughout the season at 7:05 P.M. apart from Sunday games which begin at 5:05 P.M. Other highlights include the return of School Days Games presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network for local elementary school students and Pit Spitters Reading Club participants with an 11:05 A.M. game on June 7, vs. the Kalamazoo Growlers, and a day-night double header on July 13,vs. the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

The 2023 season will also see the Pit Spitters and Turtle Creek Stadium play host to several exciting franchise milestones. All season long the Pit Spitters will be celebrating five years of Pit Spitters baseball in Traverse City! Expect to see exciting promotions and celebrations that recap all the FUN we have had at Turtle Creek Stadium over the last five years. In 2023, Turtle Creek Stadium will also play host to the inaugural Great Lakes Division All Star Game held on July 25, 2023. The two-day event will open Monday, July 24, 2023, with a homerun derby and All-Star Celebration. Festivities will continue Tuesday, July 25, with a Pit Spitters themed FanFest prior to the All-Star Game at 7:05 PM that evening. All Star game tickets to go on sale in April when individual tickets go on sale.

"The opportunity to host the Inaugural Great Lakes All Star game right here in Traverse City is thrilling," said Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm. "This will be an incredible showcase for incoming visitors to get a glimpse of what makes Traverse City such a great place to be year-round!"

The 2023 season will also bring the return of several fan favorite promotions including Star Wars Night, Princess and Pirates Night and the return of the Up-North Cork Dorks alternate identity, which took home the Northwoods League award for Promotion of the Year in 2022. A full 2023 promotional schedule with theme night dates will be released in the coming months.

The regular season concludes with a four-game series beginning August 9and 10, against the Kenosha Kingfish and comes full circle August 11 and 12, with the final two games against the Rockford Rivets. Playoffs begin August 13, and the Pit Spitters are hoping to bring a Northwoods League Championship back to Traverse City for the third time in five years!

Season tickets are currently available for 2023, with 2022 pricing held until December 22, 2022, for those who reserve their plans before the New Year. Group outings for 2023 will go on sale in January. For a full version of the 2023 schedule visit PitSpitters.com.

