Pit Spitters Release 2022 Promotional Schedule; Special Pre-Sales Start Monday

Traverse City, MI - Today the Pit Spitters release the 2022 promotional schedule and announce a week-long event allowing fans a pre-sale to purchase tickets for some of the most popular promotions planned for the upcoming season.

"The action on the field is only a small part of the fun at Turtle Creek Stadium,' said Pit Spitters Director of Sales Sam Connell. "The Pit Spitters experience is much more than baseball. It's food, fireworks, the antics of our loveable mascot Monty and much much more. It's a social event as much as a baseball game."

Promotions will range from giveaways and great theme-nights to food and beverage specials. Throughout the season there will be something special on every night!

In 2022, fans can expect fantastic weekly promotions. These are:

Sundays are Family Days, presented by Great Wolf Lodge, when the first 250 kids 12 & under eat free. In addition, fans will be able to play catch on the field pre-game and kids can run the bases post-game.

Mondays are Deal Days with great concession specials. June 20 and July 11 will be Dime Hot Dog Nights and during our July 4 afternoon game $1 Ebel's Brats will be on the menu

Every Tuesday will be our Barks and Brews nights when fans can bring their dogs to the game and draught craft beers will be half-price.

Wednesday Nights are Salute to Service presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel. Half-price box seat tickets will be available for all veterans, first responders, health care workers, teachers, and snowplow drivers

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Brady's Bar, will be returning with $2 20oz. beers, $2 Pepsi Products and $2 hot dogs.

Highlighting the 2022 promotional calendar are 10 of our ever-popular fireworks nights! They are schedule every Friday though out the season and then on a few select non-Fridays. The spectacular display kicks off with Opening Weekend, presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel, on June 3 and June 4.

Every Saturday will be a "Spit-tacular Saturday!" Fans can expect great theme nights, such as Star Wars Night, Ted Lasso Night, and Princess Night and many others. Plus, on Saturdays, all fans age 50 or better can get half-priced tickets, presented by Audicare.

In addition to these great promotions every week, several special theme nights are on the calendar. Including the first-ever alternate identity night on Friday, August 5. The Pit Spitters will be changing their name for the night. If you want a hint to the name, the night is presented by Bonobo Winery.

Friday, July 22 will be Faith Night, presented by Thrivent Financial with pre-game testimonials and music. Saturday, July 2 will be for the families as it's Paw Patrol Night!

2022 marks the return of School Days, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan and Care Network. Two Pit Spitters games that begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 and Monday, June 13. "There are no better crowds than on School Days," said Pit Spitters Promotions and Digital Marketing Manager Hannah Bronkema.. "The stadium is alive with laughter, cheers, and fun!"

A full 2022 promotional schedule can be seen at www.PitSpitters.com and more promotions will be added to the calendar as they get finalized.

Beginning Monday, April 18 at 10:00 a.m., day number one of the seven special pre-sale games will go on sale. All of those special game day pre-sales will be announced on the Pit Spitters social media channel each morning. These are designed to give fans a full week to decide the games they will want to attend this season. Pit Spitters tickets for all games will go on sale next Monday, April 25 at 10:00am.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket and group packages are on sale now. Tickets for individual games will go on sale Monday, April 25.

For more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

